Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:04
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romania’s Nuclearelectrica signs agreement with US company for small modular reactor

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled electricity producer Nuclearelectrica (BVB ticker: SNN) will join forces with US company NuScale Power to deploy the first small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania.

On Thursday, Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita and NuScale Power President and CEO John Hopkins signed in Glasgow the official documents of the cooperation agreement between the two companies, Agerpres reported.

The signing of the documents took place after the White House announced on Tuesday that the American company NuScale Power would build a small modular nuclear reactor in Romania, and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the US president’s special representative for climate John Kerry on this topic.

According to Nuclearelectrica and Romania’s interim energy minister, Virgil Popescu, NuScale Power is the only company that has received the approval of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to design and develop a small modular reactor, an essential step in building and implementing SMR technology.

“Our country will become a regional leader in the supply of clean energy. Moreover, the coagulation of a local supply chain will allow Romania to become an investment hub and supplier of NuScale modules to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe,” said energy minister Virgil Popescu.

Nuclearelectrica’s shares climbed to a new all-time high of RON 44 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. The SNN shares have gained 16.6% in the last month and 167% in the last 12 months.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nuclearelectrica Oficial)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 07:59
03 November 2021
Business
Presidency: Microsoft wants to develop important cloud infrastructure projects in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:04
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romania’s Nuclearelectrica signs agreement with US company for small modular reactor

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled electricity producer Nuclearelectrica (BVB ticker: SNN) will join forces with US company NuScale Power to deploy the first small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania.

On Thursday, Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita and NuScale Power President and CEO John Hopkins signed in Glasgow the official documents of the cooperation agreement between the two companies, Agerpres reported.

The signing of the documents took place after the White House announced on Tuesday that the American company NuScale Power would build a small modular nuclear reactor in Romania, and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the US president’s special representative for climate John Kerry on this topic.

According to Nuclearelectrica and Romania’s interim energy minister, Virgil Popescu, NuScale Power is the only company that has received the approval of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to design and develop a small modular reactor, an essential step in building and implementing SMR technology.

“Our country will become a regional leader in the supply of clean energy. Moreover, the coagulation of a local supply chain will allow Romania to become an investment hub and supplier of NuScale modules to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe,” said energy minister Virgil Popescu.

Nuclearelectrica’s shares climbed to a new all-time high of RON 44 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. The SNN shares have gained 16.6% in the last month and 167% in the last 12 months.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nuclearelectrica Oficial)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 07:59
03 November 2021
Business
Presidency: Microsoft wants to develop important cloud infrastructure projects in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church