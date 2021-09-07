Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/09/2021 - 08:16
Business

Nuclearelectrica: 35% of Romania's electricity after 2030 will be nuclear

09 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nuclear energy will provide about 35% of the country's consumption needs by 2030, by operating four CANDU nuclear units, according to a statement from Nuclearelectrica (SNN).

Romania's Parliament on June 22 ratified the Memorandum between the United States and Romania on the cooperation in the civil nuclear sector, a memorandum provisioning for the expansion of Romania's sole nuclear plant located at Cernavoda and operated by SNN.

Separately, the European Commission announced in April its decision to include nuclear energy in a complementary Delegated Act of the EU Taxonomy Regulation. The complementary Delegated Act will also include natural gas and related technologies "as transitional activity in as far as they fall within the limits of Article 10(2) of the EU Taxonomy Regulation."

By the 2030s, nuclear energy will provide about 35% of consumption needs by operating four CANDU nuclear units, will avoid the release of 20,000,000 million tons of CO2 per year, will indirectly create nearly 19,000 jobs in the supply chain, and will contribute to the development of education and research in the nuclear and related fields, the company says in its statement, according to Economica.net.

Through its investment projects worth approximately EUR 9 bln altogether, SNN claims the role of a pillar in the decarbonization effort, simultaneously with the generation of multiple effects of micro and macroeconomic development. SNN says it pursues these projects by instructing a new generation of nuclear workers, by retaining and training young people of Romania, by capitalizing on their potential.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/09/2021 - 08:16
Business

Nuclearelectrica: 35% of Romania's electricity after 2030 will be nuclear

09 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nuclear energy will provide about 35% of the country's consumption needs by 2030, by operating four CANDU nuclear units, according to a statement from Nuclearelectrica (SNN).

Romania's Parliament on June 22 ratified the Memorandum between the United States and Romania on the cooperation in the civil nuclear sector, a memorandum provisioning for the expansion of Romania's sole nuclear plant located at Cernavoda and operated by SNN.

Separately, the European Commission announced in April its decision to include nuclear energy in a complementary Delegated Act of the EU Taxonomy Regulation. The complementary Delegated Act will also include natural gas and related technologies "as transitional activity in as far as they fall within the limits of Article 10(2) of the EU Taxonomy Regulation."

By the 2030s, nuclear energy will provide about 35% of consumption needs by operating four CANDU nuclear units, will avoid the release of 20,000,000 million tons of CO2 per year, will indirectly create nearly 19,000 jobs in the supply chain, and will contribute to the development of education and research in the nuclear and related fields, the company says in its statement, according to Economica.net.

Through its investment projects worth approximately EUR 9 bln altogether, SNN claims the role of a pillar in the decarbonization effort, simultaneously with the generation of multiple effects of micro and macroeconomic development. SNN says it pursues these projects by instructing a new generation of nuclear workers, by retaining and training young people of Romania, by capitalizing on their potential.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted