Business
Romania’s Nuclearelectrica invests EUR 190 mln in new waste treatment factory
11 September 2020
Nuclearelectrica, Romania's sole producer of nuclear energy, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have opened a call until October 21 for bids from potential companies willing to design, build and operate a tritium removal facility (TRF) under a EUR 190 million budget.

The new TRF would treat the nuclear waste produced by Nuclearelectrica's nuclear power plant in Cernavoda by removing the tritium. The project is part of the broader refurbishment of the plant's first reactor.

The EBRD will finance EUR 150 mln of the total cost of the new TRF.

"Nuclearelectrica initiated the procurement procedure for the completion of the Cernavoda Detritification Plant. Interested companies are asked to follow the steps described on the EBRD website and show their interest by applying," the company said in its tender invitation.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Trending content