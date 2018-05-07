Romanian nuclear reactor refurbishment to cost EUR 1.2-1.5 bln

The first reactor of Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant will be shut down for refurbishment in 2026 and the whole process will cost EUR 1.2-1.5 billion, according to Romeo Urjan, the head of the Technical and Refurbishment Department within Nuclearelectrica, the state company that operates the power plant.

The reactor, which started operating in 1997, has a lifespan of 210,000 functioning hours, which is about 30 years, considering a capacity use factor of 80%. However, the reactor is currently functioning at a capacity use factor of 90%, which may shorten its life by some 3 years, to 2023. This can be increased through studies, analyses and additional inspections until 2026 at the latest, Urjan explained.

The refurbishing process, which consists of changing the reactor’s main components, takes about two years and requires an investment of about EUR 1.2-1.5 billion, based on international experience. It will increase the reactor’s lifespan by another 240,000 hours, or 30 years.

The refurbishing process is more cost-effective than building a new reactor, which costs 2-3 times more, according to Urjan.

The nuclear power plant at Cernavoda has two reactors with a capacity of 700 MW each. It covers close to 20% of Romania’s domestic electricity production.

