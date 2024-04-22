Norway delivers Romania another three F-16 fighter jets under the 32-unit contract

Another three refurbished F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, out of the 32 purchased by Romania from Norway, arrived on Friday at Air Base 71 at Campia Turzii (central Romania) and will join the 48th Fighter Squadron.

The first three aircraft under the contract were delivered in November 2023 to the 86th Air Base from Borcea. The rest of the 26 fighter jets will be delivered by 2025.

Besides the parts and services secured by Norway, the 32 fighter jets will ensure the increased security of Romania in peacetime and crisis situations by executing missions under the Permanent Combat Service - Air Police (SLP-PA), under NATO command, the Romanian Ministry of Defence said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Before receiving the three units at Air Base 71 Campia Turzii, Romania had a complete squadron of F-16 planes made up of 17 aircraft bought from Portugal and located at the 86th Borcea Air Base.

The aircraft from Norway are delivered in operational condition, their available resource ensuring their operation for a transition period of at least 10 years to the 5th generation aircraft.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fortele Aeriene Romane)