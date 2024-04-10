Romania’s Norofert signs first distribution contract for three states in the US

Norofert, a leader in regenerative agriculture research and one of the largest producers of inputs in Romania, founded in 2000 by the Popescu family, said that it signed a product distribution agreement with a distributor in Watertown, South Dakota, the US.

The agreement covers South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota.

Vlad Popescu, President of the Board, Norofert, said: “We are committed to continuing to strengthen our presence in the US market and have signed a first contract with an important local distributor. To focus our resources and efforts efficiently, we have decided to collaborate with a distributor from the Midwest region specialized in our product area.”

“Under this contract, we will cover three agriculturally important states, committing to providing demonstration batches for the promotion of our products as well as technical expertise,” he added.

Norofert began the process of accessing the US market in 2020. Since then, the company made significant strides, such as the homologation of a range of products, certified field testing, and the creation of a product portfolio with growth potential in the American market.

Recently, Norofert announced the start of a production line for inputs and an investment of EUR 250,000 in one of the most important agricultural areas in the US. The production will focus on the soil health and foliar nutrition range, similar to that in Romania, and will use bacteria produced in the Filipeștii de Pădure laboratory.

The investment will be carried out through Norofert AG, based in Watertown, South Dakota, in partnership with Gary Lamb, an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in Midwest agribusiness. The construction of the production line is scheduled to begin in April.

Norofert has developed its production capacities in recent years in both the area of inputs and agricultural farming, lines that will see development in the coming years. With 65 products in its portfolio, the company caters to conventional and organic farmers.

The company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market since 2020. Since October 2021, Norofert shares have also been included in the BETAeRO index.

During the four years of activity in the capital market, Norofert raised RON 14 million through capital increases and RON 11.5 million through a private placement of corporate bonds. The company’s corporate bonds are traded​ ​on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol NRF25 starting June 5, 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Norofert)