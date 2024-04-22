Romanian Nordic Group installs PV panels on two warehouses with EUR 250,000 investment

Nordic Group, one of the largest Romanian companies in the field of distribution of premium food products in Retail, HoReCa, and Confectioneries, said it is investing EUR 250,000 in equipping two warehouses in Giurgiu and Timiș counties, with a total area of 3,700 sqm, with photovoltaic (PV) panels. They will produce 505 MWh of electricity annually.

The project is developed in two phases, the company said.

The first stage has already been completed and involved equipping the 2,800 sqm Nordic Group warehouse in Joița commune, Giurgiu county, with solar panels producing 337 MWh of electricity annually. The proposed installed power of the photovoltaic generator is 302 kWp.

The second phase requires an investment of EUR 83,500 and involves the installment of PV panels at the Nordic Group warehouse in Izvin commune, Timiș county, with a usable area of 900 sqm. This project is to start by the end of April 2024. The proposed installed capacity of the photovoltaic generator is 159.5 kWp, and the annual electricity production amounts to 168 MWh.

Nordic Group was founded in 1991 and has today reached a turnover of over EUR 70 million and 400 employees. It consists of four independent companies, namely Nordic Food, Nordic Logistic, Nordic Restaurants, and Nordic Shops.

(Photo source: the company)