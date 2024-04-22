FilmChain: London-based fintech founded by Romanian entrepreneurs raises EUR 2.8 million

London-based fintech FilmChain has raised EUR 2.8 million in a round led by Holt IntersXion, with participation from Roca X, DeBa Ventures, TechAngels Romania, and HearstLab.

The funding will back the company's further development in "the film, TV, and gaming industries in Europe, the UK, and North America."

FilmChain was founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Maria Tânjală and Irina Albița. Its platform helps the film production and distribution chain with the automatic management of the funds' distribution process and copyright management, while providing stakeholders with a chance to follow the performance and effectiveness of the created content in real-time.

In 2022, ROCA X announced its first investment round in FilmChain.

(Photo: Denisismagilov/ Dreamstime)

