Noark Electric opens regional logistics center in Romania

The Romanian subsidiary of Noark Electric Europe, which develops, manufactures, and markets electrotechnical components and low-voltage equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, inaugurated a logistics center in Romania that will serve the countries in the region.

Located close to Bucharest at FM Logistic, the new center will serve not only Romania but also the markets of Bulgaria and the countries of the Balkan region, the company said. About 2,000 order lines are processed per week.

“This investment ensures fast deliveries for all projects in the region, cutting delivery times in half, making costs more efficient for partner projects, regardless of their size. Thus, we strengthen and improve existing partnerships,” said Eugen Toma, Country Manager Noark Romania.

Jan Lesný, Operations Director for Europe at Noark Electric, added: “From a financial point of view, we expect to reach profitability in 2 years, with the help of investments and generating added value.”

The company is part of a multinational group with over 40,000 employees operating worldwide.

Noark Electric expanded to the European market 12 years ago and chose several strategic areas to develop, including Romania. Currently, the company has approximately 15% market share and aims to become one of the top 3 manufacturers and distributors of electrotechnical equipment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noark Electric)