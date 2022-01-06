Profile picture for user andreich
UPDATE: Covid-19 in Romania: Only surgical, FFP2 masks allowed as mask-wearing remains mandatory in all public venues

06 January 2022
UpdateThe Government approved in its January 6 meeting the requirement concerning the wearing of surgical or FFP2 masks. The measure applies starting January 8.

Initial story: Romania’s National Council for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved a series of restrictions proposed to be enforced with a view of addressing the fifth Covid-19 wave, expected as a result of the circulation of the Omicron variant. 

Mask-wearing remains mandatory in all public venues, indoor or outdoor, according to the CNSU proposal, but textile (cloth) face masks are no longer allowed. CNSU proposed the use of only surgical or FFP2 masks. Some exceptions are outlined, for instance for children aged five years or less. 

The other restrictions concern sports or cultural events organized outdoor, within certain capacity limits (30% or 50% depending on the incidence rate in the locality).

The measures proposed by the CNSU, available in Romanian here, will be discussed and approved, if appropriate, by the Government.

