Symphonic metal band Nightwish to perform in Bucharest next summer

Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish will perform in Bucharest next year, on August 1. The concert, part of the band's "Human.:II: Nature." tour promoting its latest album, is scheduled to take place at Romexpo.

The first 200 tickets in each category have a special price and will go on sale at Iabilet.ro on December 10, according to News.ro.

The band confirmed the news on Facebook: "Hi there Romania! We're gonna see you next year!"

In more than two decades of activity, Nightwish has released nine albums. Its most recent album, "Human. :II: Nature." was released on April 10, 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ventura69/Dreamstime.com)