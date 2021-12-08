Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 15:05
Events

Symphonic metal band Nightwish to perform in Bucharest next summer

08 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish will perform in Bucharest next year, on August 1. The concert, part of the band's "Human.:II: Nature." tour promoting its latest album, is scheduled to take place at Romexpo.

The first 200 tickets in each category have a special price and will go on sale at Iabilet.ro on December 10, according to News.ro.

The band confirmed the news on Facebook: "Hi there Romania! We're gonna see you next year!"

In more than two decades of activity, Nightwish has released nine albums. Its most recent album, "Human. :II: Nature." was released on April 10, 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ventura69/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 15:05
Events

Symphonic metal band Nightwish to perform in Bucharest next summer

08 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish will perform in Bucharest next year, on August 1. The concert, part of the band's "Human.:II: Nature." tour promoting its latest album, is scheduled to take place at Romexpo.

The first 200 tickets in each category have a special price and will go on sale at Iabilet.ro on December 10, according to News.ro.

The band confirmed the news on Facebook: "Hi there Romania! We're gonna see you next year!"

In more than two decades of activity, Nightwish has released nine albums. Its most recent album, "Human. :II: Nature." was released on April 10, 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ventura69/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks