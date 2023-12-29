New Year's Eve in Romania: a tapestry of tradition, culinary delights and collective joy

Partner Content

New Year's Eve in Romania is a celebration deeply rooted in cultural traditions, bringing forth a unique blend of joy, nostalgia, and anticipation. Families unite in the weeks leading up to the event, adorning their homes with vibrant lights and ornaments, transforming them into havens of warmth for nights filled with culinary delights and cherished customs.

The culinary preparations for the New Year's Eve dinner are a labor of love, where families craft a feast that pays homage to age-old recipes and regional specialties. As the evening unfolds, communities across the country join in festivities, marked by fireworks painting the night sky over major cities. Each burst of color and sound signifies not just the passage of time, but a collective letting go of the past and an embrace of the future, fostering a profound sense of unity.

InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest invites you to immerse yourself in this celebration with two extraordinary New Year's Eve parties. One unfolds in the emblematic Le Diplomate ballroom, offering a retro-futuristic start for 2024. The other invites guests to Roberto's, the renowned restaurant, for Italian rhythms, free-flowing cocktails, a DJ set, and an extravagant tailored menu. Don't miss the chance to ring in the New Year in unparalleled style at one of Bucharest's most iconic spots.

