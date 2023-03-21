PrimoHUB: New play, learning and parenting center opens in Bucharest for vulnerable children

Bucharest City Hall, the Step by Step Center and UNICEF opened a new play, learning and parenting center in Bucharest on Monday, March 20. Named PrimoHUB, the center is destined for children from vulnerable communities.

The PrimoHUB concept aims to promote social inclusion through early education and care and support both Romanian and Ukrainian children living in the Romanian capital.

The newly inaugurated PrimoHUB, located on Iuliu Maniu Boulevard, is a day center aimed at stimulating the development of children from birth to 6 years old by increasing their access to education, developing the parenting skills of community members, as well as strengthening and expanding the skills of educators.

“We are happy to continue working with our partners to support vulnerable children and their families in Bucharest. This PrimoHUB center will offer services not only to Ukrainian refugee children and parents but also to Romanians,” said Nicusor Dan, mayor of Bucharest.

Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania, said: “As there are still no visible signs of peace in Ukraine, millions of children and their families who have fled the war and crossed borders are most at risk of having their education and development disrupted. In Romania, where thousands of Ukrainian children and their families live, we continue to work with our partners to ensure that, especially in their first years of life, children can benefit from quality inclusive education services and are integrated into Romanian communities.”

Not only children benefit from the new PrimoHUB, but also their parents and carers, who can work and earn a living while their children play and learn at the center. They can also benefit from parenting support services.

To date, UNICEF and the Step by Step Center have opened ten PrimoHUB play, learning and parenting centers in Romania and plan to open another five.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UNICEF)