Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 08:27
Business

Dacia’s new models get only two NCAP stars for poor assistance system

14 April 2021
Romanian carmaker Dacia's two new models, Sandero Stepway and Logan, received only two (of five) NCAP stars, despite rather good protection provided to passengers (four out of five stars ) and average protection provided to pedestrians and cyclists.

The two-star NCAP grading resulted from the methodology under which the weakest grade is assigned as the overall evaluation. Indeed, the two models are equipped with rather basic assistance systems.

The company's representatives explained that the brand is known for providing "what matters" and what the price-conscious customers require, Economica.net reported.

Euro NCAP's representatives, however, disagreed with the explanation. The association's general secretary Michiel van Ratingen argues that "a two-star rating shows a lack of ambition, even for a low-cost product. Their decision not to offer a front-end radar camera is clearly at odds with the market and is disappointing, as Dacia officials are aware that their cars will soon have to comply with the new General Safety Regulations."

(Photo source: Dacia)

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
RI +
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
