Dacia’s new models get only two NCAP stars for poor assistance system

Romanian carmaker Dacia's two new models, Sandero Stepway and Logan, received only two (of five) NCAP stars, despite rather good protection provided to passengers (four out of five stars ) and average protection provided to pedestrians and cyclists.

The two-star NCAP grading resulted from the methodology under which the weakest grade is assigned as the overall evaluation. Indeed, the two models are equipped with rather basic assistance systems.

The company's representatives explained that the brand is known for providing "what matters" and what the price-conscious customers require, Economica.net reported.

Euro NCAP's representatives, however, disagreed with the explanation. The association's general secretary Michiel van Ratingen argues that "a two-star rating shows a lack of ambition, even for a low-cost product. Their decision not to offer a front-end radar camera is clearly at odds with the market and is disappointing, as Dacia officials are aware that their cars will soon have to comply with the new General Safety Regulations."

