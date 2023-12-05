Transport

Sales of new cars up 13.4% y/y in Jan-Nov in Romania

05 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The registration (sale) of new cars is rising at a double-digit rate in Romania, much faster compared to the import of used cars – which still account for more than two-thirds of the overall market.

New car registrations in Romania increased by 13.4% y/y to 132,538 units in January-November, according to a press release from ACAROM, quoted by Bursa.ro.

In November alone, the growth rate eased to 0.5% y/y, and the number of new car sales was 11,134 units.

As regards the sale of imported used cars, they increased by only 1.7% y/y to 298,865 units in January-November. In November alone, the annual increase was 8.7% y/y, and the sales of imported used cars reached 27,761 units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Sales of new cars up 13.4% y/y in Jan-Nov in Romania

05 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The registration (sale) of new cars is rising at a double-digit rate in Romania, much faster compared to the import of used cars – which still account for more than two-thirds of the overall market.

New car registrations in Romania increased by 13.4% y/y to 132,538 units in January-November, according to a press release from ACAROM, quoted by Bursa.ro.

In November alone, the growth rate eased to 0.5% y/y, and the number of new car sales was 11,134 units.

As regards the sale of imported used cars, they increased by only 1.7% y/y to 298,865 units in January-November. In November alone, the annual increase was 8.7% y/y, and the sales of imported used cars reached 27,761 units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years