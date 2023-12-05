Sales of new cars up 13.4% y/y in Jan-Nov in Romania

The registration (sale) of new cars is rising at a double-digit rate in Romania, much faster compared to the import of used cars – which still account for more than two-thirds of the overall market.

New car registrations in Romania increased by 13.4% y/y to 132,538 units in January-November, according to a press release from ACAROM, quoted by Bursa.ro.

In November alone, the growth rate eased to 0.5% y/y, and the number of new car sales was 11,134 units.

As regards the sale of imported used cars, they increased by only 1.7% y/y to 298,865 units in January-November. In November alone, the annual increase was 8.7% y/y, and the sales of imported used cars reached 27,761 units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)