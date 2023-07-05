Transport

New car registrations in Romania up 25% y/y in H1, used cars market shrinks

05 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

New car registrations in Romania increased in June 2023 by 19.03% y/y, reaching a volume of 13,173 units, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In the first six months of 2023, new car registrations reached 73,645 units, up 25.4% y/y, Bursa.ro reported.

As for used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 24,990 units in June, a decrease of 17.6% compared to June 2022.

In the first six months of 2023, used car registrations reached 123,443 units, down 21.18% compared to the same period in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

New car registrations in Romania up 25% y/y in H1, used cars market shrinks

05 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

New car registrations in Romania increased in June 2023 by 19.03% y/y, reaching a volume of 13,173 units, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In the first six months of 2023, new car registrations reached 73,645 units, up 25.4% y/y, Bursa.ro reported.

As for used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 24,990 units in June, a decrease of 17.6% compared to June 2022.

In the first six months of 2023, used car registrations reached 123,443 units, down 21.18% compared to the same period in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania