Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:32
Business
Brasov municipality pours EUR 13.6 mln in new business center
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The municipality of Brasov, in central Romania, has completed a business center that also includes a business incubator upon an investment of about RON 64.5 million (EUR 13.6 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The center is located in the Bartolomeu Nord neighborhood, near the Research and Development Institute of the Transylvania University and in the vicinity of the future Regional Hospital.

Out of the total value of the project, approximately RON 8.5 mln was covered from the European Union’s budget.

The Center for Business, Technology Transfer and Business Incubator (CATTIA) was built on a land of 181,500 square meters and the three-storey premises have a total area of 18,242 square meters. Besides the office spaces, this center also provides the possibility of organizing conferences, events, meetings, courses, as well as exhibitions. The tenants can enjoy relaxation spaces, a park and a restaurant.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Brasovcity.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:32
Business
Brasov municipality pours EUR 13.6 mln in new business center
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The municipality of Brasov, in central Romania, has completed a business center that also includes a business incubator upon an investment of about RON 64.5 million (EUR 13.6 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The center is located in the Bartolomeu Nord neighborhood, near the Research and Development Institute of the Transylvania University and in the vicinity of the future Regional Hospital.

Out of the total value of the project, approximately RON 8.5 mln was covered from the European Union’s budget.

The Center for Business, Technology Transfer and Business Incubator (CATTIA) was built on a land of 181,500 square meters and the three-storey premises have a total area of 18,242 square meters. Besides the office spaces, this center also provides the possibility of organizing conferences, events, meetings, courses, as well as exhibitions. The tenants can enjoy relaxation spaces, a park and a restaurant.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Brasovcity.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40