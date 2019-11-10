Brasov municipality pours EUR 13.6 mln in new business center

The municipality of Brasov, in central Romania, has completed a business center that also includes a business incubator upon an investment of about RON 64.5 million (EUR 13.6 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The center is located in the Bartolomeu Nord neighborhood, near the Research and Development Institute of the Transylvania University and in the vicinity of the future Regional Hospital.

Out of the total value of the project, approximately RON 8.5 mln was covered from the European Union’s budget.

The Center for Business, Technology Transfer and Business Incubator (CATTIA) was built on a land of 181,500 square meters and the three-storey premises have a total area of 18,242 square meters. Besides the office spaces, this center also provides the possibility of organizing conferences, events, meetings, courses, as well as exhibitions. The tenants can enjoy relaxation spaces, a park and a restaurant.

(Photo source: Brasovcity.ro)