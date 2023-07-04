Cluj-Napoca's Electric Castle festival to donate RON 1 for each PET bottle collected

Electric Castle encourages a sustainable festival experience, urging participants to contribute to a greener edition. The "You recycle, Lidl donates" initiative continues this year, with Lidl Romania donating RON 1 for each PET bottle or aluminum can collected at the event.

Since 2019, Lidl Romania has invested over RON 540,000 in restoring Bánffy Castle.

Separate waste collection and transportation to recycling facilities are facilitated, with collection stations transformed into art by high school students.

"Greener this year means planting 2,000 trees in the spring by the festival team and fans, an initiative supported by Banca Transilvania. Planting will continue in stages over the next 3 years to transform the campsite from a simple field into a wooded area," the festival organizer promises.

Additionally, the ASAP Recycling Park, an eco-entertainment park built around the theme of separate collection and upcycling with the help of Lidl Romania, returns to Electric Castle for the second consecutive year.

Situated at the scenic Bánffy Castle in Bonțida, just 30 kilometers from Cluj-Napoca, Electric Castle offers festivalgoers a unique experience. To facilitate transportation, the organizers have made arrangements for over 120 buses and trains, with frequent departures every half an hour.

The upcoming installment of Electric Castle, scheduled from July 19 to 23, 2023, will feature renowned artists such as Macklemore, The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, George Ezra, Pendulum, and many others as headliners.

(Photo source: Electric Castle organizers)