Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania

Some of the world’s most popular artists are expected to come to Romania this summer as five large festivals and a rock concert are scheduled to take place in the next six weeks.

Neversea opens the large summer festival season in Romania today (July 6) with headliners such as CKay, Lost Frequencies, J Balvin, Don Diablo, DJs Paul Kalkbrenner, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, and top Romanian artists Alexandra Stan, Inna, Minelli and Smiley.

The festival takes place on the Neversea Beach in Constanta between July 6 and July 9. Besides the main stage, the festival has five themed stages covering a variety of music preferences, from electronic dance music to retro Romanian pop and reinterpreted Balkan music.

Two weeks later (July 19-23), music lovers are expected to the village of Bontida, near Cluj-Napoca, where the ninth edition of Electric Castle brings a stellar distribution this year with highlight gigs by top international artists such as Macklemore, The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, and George Ezra. The Electric Castle concept has developed a lot from the first edition in 2013 with an entire village and many stages being set up next to the Banffy Castle in Bontida. From 32,000 spectators in 2013, the festival has grown to 272,000 attendees in 2022.

Next in line is Untold, the undisputed king of music festivals in Romania and the go-to event for electronic dance music (EDM) fans in Romania. The festival’s seventh chapter takes place in Cluj-Napoca between August 4 and August 7. It will bring 250 international and Romanian artists who will perform on the festival’s eight stages.

The American pop rock band Imagine Dragons will be this year’s highlight as they come for the first time to Romania. They will be joined by young stars such as Ava Max and Bebe Rexha, and top international DJs such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Alesso, Fedde Le Grand and the Untold public’s favorite – Armin van Buuren, who will close the festival with a 3-hour show.

The fun then moves to the capital Bucharest which hosts two large music festivals in August. The first one is Summer Well, which takes place at the Stirbey Domain in Buftea between August 11 and August 13. The festival brings on stage international artists such as Florence + The Machine, Yungblud and Tom Grennan.

The next weekend, Bucharest’s Constitution Square hosts the Summer in the City festival, a two-day event starring Robbie Williams and Jason Derulo. Editors, Calum Scot and Abby Roberts complete the lineup.

For those who prefer a classic rock concert, this summer’s highlight is the Depeche Mode concert on the National Arena on July 26.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Neversea Facebook page)