Management changes at top real estate investors in Romania

NEPI Rockcastle and GTC, two of the biggest commercial real estate investors in Romania, have recently announced changes in their local management teams.

NEPI Rockcastle’s board of directors has decided to permanently appoint Rüdiger Dany as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Eliza Predoiu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The two held the position of CEO, respectively CFO, from February 2022.

Rüdiger Dany

Rüdiger Dany replaced former NEPI CEO Alexandru Morar, who announced his departure one year ago after six years at the company’s helm.

Eliza Predoiu

NEPI Rockcastle also announced that Marek Noetzel has stepped up as Chief Operating Officer (COO), following his position as Board Member and Retail Director, in Poland. In his new role, Noetzel will lead the revenues, the leasing and the commercial agenda at the group level.

Marek Noetzel

Meanwhile, Marius Barbu takes over the role of Group Asset Director and the lead of the entire assets’ portfolio and team of Asset Managers.

Marek Noetzel

NEPI Rockcastle is the biggest mall owner in Romania, with 20 shopping centers and seven strip malls in its local portfolio.

Polish group GTC also announced some changes in its regional leadership as it appointed Ziv Gigi as Country Manager of GTC Romania and Bulgaria.

Ziv Gigi

Gigi has been managing the group’s operations in Romania since 2021. He will also coordinate GTC’s business in Bulgaria.

(Opening photo: Denisismagilov | Dreamstime.com, inside photos courtesy of the companies)

andrei@romania-insider.com