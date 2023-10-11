Education

Nearly third of students at Romanian medical university in Iași are foreigners

11 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Out of 9,908 students enrolled at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Iași last year, 2,953 were foreigners coming from 84 countries, according to a report from the university. 

A total of 1,628 candidates competed for one of the 615 spots in classes taught in English, French, and Romanian at the university this year. The fiercest competition was in the French language teaching programs, with 760 candidates vying for 250 spots, according to G4Media, citing Ziarul de Iasi.

Among foreign students, most came from France (841), followed by Israel (449), and Morocco (355). The ranking of the top 5 countries of origin is made complete with the Republic of Moldova and Greece.

Foreign students come to study medicine in Romania due to the relatively low taxes perceived by Romanian universities. This summer, however, Romanian and foreign students at the same Iași medical school protested, expressing their dissatisfaction with the increase in accommodation and tuition fees, as well as the imposition of high attendance requirements in classes.

A report on the 2023 admissions, conducted by the Rector of the "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iași (UMF), Prof. Dr. Viorel Scripcariu, highlights that most of this year’s candidates came from Iași, with over 700 out of 2,108. In fact, the counties in the Moldova region are responsible for over 1,700 of the total 2,108 candidates, as the university's recruitment pool is predominantly in the northeastern part of the country.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Education

Nearly third of students at Romanian medical university in Iași are foreigners

11 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Out of 9,908 students enrolled at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Iași last year, 2,953 were foreigners coming from 84 countries, according to a report from the university. 

A total of 1,628 candidates competed for one of the 615 spots in classes taught in English, French, and Romanian at the university this year. The fiercest competition was in the French language teaching programs, with 760 candidates vying for 250 spots, according to G4Media, citing Ziarul de Iasi.

Among foreign students, most came from France (841), followed by Israel (449), and Morocco (355). The ranking of the top 5 countries of origin is made complete with the Republic of Moldova and Greece.

Foreign students come to study medicine in Romania due to the relatively low taxes perceived by Romanian universities. This summer, however, Romanian and foreign students at the same Iași medical school protested, expressing their dissatisfaction with the increase in accommodation and tuition fees, as well as the imposition of high attendance requirements in classes.

A report on the 2023 admissions, conducted by the Rector of the "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iași (UMF), Prof. Dr. Viorel Scripcariu, highlights that most of this year’s candidates came from Iași, with over 700 out of 2,108. In fact, the counties in the Moldova region are responsible for over 1,700 of the total 2,108 candidates, as the university's recruitment pool is predominantly in the northeastern part of the country.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion