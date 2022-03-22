Naval mines possibly drifting in the Black Sea pose concerns

Romania’s Maritime Hydrographic Directorate announced in an internal document that there is a danger of naval mines in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, News.ro reported.

Russia's main intelligence agency said several hundred mines had drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports, a claim dismissed by Ukraine which said it was disinformation and an attempt to close off parts of the sea.

"In the event that you discover floating objects, similar to mines, report them immediately," the document circulated by the Romanian maritime body states.

The Bulgarian Government reported a day ago that it takes all necessary steps regarding "a series of naval mines on the beach in Odessa caught by a storm and floating in the Black Sea, posing a threat to ships.”

“The population of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas districts are asked to be vigilant. When they detect suspicious spherical objects in the water or on the shore, the citizens are asked to call 112," the release of the Government of Bulgaria says.

(Photo: Ministerul Apararii Nationale Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com