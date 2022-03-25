Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
NATO confirms steps to bolster Eastern Flank

25 March 2022
NATO allies have agreed to bolster the alliance’s Eastern Flank with four additional battle groups, out of which one will be deployed in Romania and send further support to Ukraine as it battles the Russian invasion.

The leaders have tasked military commanders to work on plans, and the final operational details are set to be decided at the next NATO summit, to be held in Madrid in June.

“Today, NATO leaders agreed to reset our deterrence and defence for the longer term to face a new security reality,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday following an extraordinary meeting in Brussels, Aljazeera.com reported.

The heads of state of the 30 NATO allied nations announced the approval of four additional battlegroups to Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, in addition to the four already positioned in the Baltic countries and Poland.

Romania currently has 3,300 foreign soldiers from NATO allies on its territory, all on rotating missions, according to G4media.ro.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

