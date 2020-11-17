Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 15:59
Travel

Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's region of Transylvania has been included on National Geographic’s list of “Destinations on the rise for 2021.”

The list covers 25 “amazing places to inspire future journeys and remind us why we love to travel.” The destinations are grouped into five categories: adventure, culture and history, nature, family, and sustainability.

Transylvania features in the family category, alongside places such as British Columbia, Canada; Florida’s Space Coast; the England Coast Path; and Hortobágy, Hungary.

The section dedicated to Transylvania mentions that Bram Stoker’s Gothic horror novel Dracula helped turn the region from “a perfectly real Romanian region, into a mythical realm.” However, it points to “its pastoral, old-Europe feel” - the reason it should be known for.

Among the region’s highlights mentioned are the cosmopolitan city of Cluj-Napoca, the “wildflower meadows, storybook castles, and cobbled-lane villages.”

It also mentions the option of a farm holiday, where families can get the chance of a digital detox, try a horse-drawn cart ride, hike in the Carpathian Mountains, or help with various farm chores.

The full National Geographic list is available here.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Alexino/ Dreamstime)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 15:59
Travel

Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's region of Transylvania has been included on National Geographic’s list of “Destinations on the rise for 2021.”

The list covers 25 “amazing places to inspire future journeys and remind us why we love to travel.” The destinations are grouped into five categories: adventure, culture and history, nature, family, and sustainability.

Transylvania features in the family category, alongside places such as British Columbia, Canada; Florida’s Space Coast; the England Coast Path; and Hortobágy, Hungary.

The section dedicated to Transylvania mentions that Bram Stoker’s Gothic horror novel Dracula helped turn the region from “a perfectly real Romanian region, into a mythical realm.” However, it points to “its pastoral, old-Europe feel” - the reason it should be known for.

Among the region’s highlights mentioned are the cosmopolitan city of Cluj-Napoca, the “wildflower meadows, storybook castles, and cobbled-lane villages.”

It also mentions the option of a farm holiday, where families can get the chance of a digital detox, try a horse-drawn cart ride, hike in the Carpathian Mountains, or help with various farm chores.

The full National Geographic list is available here.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Alexino/ Dreamstime)

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country