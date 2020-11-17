Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021

Romania's region of Transylvania has been included on National Geographic’s list of “Destinations on the rise for 2021.”

The list covers 25 “amazing places to inspire future journeys and remind us why we love to travel.” The destinations are grouped into five categories: adventure, culture and history, nature, family, and sustainability.

Transylvania features in the family category, alongside places such as British Columbia, Canada; Florida’s Space Coast; the England Coast Path; and Hortobágy, Hungary.

The section dedicated to Transylvania mentions that Bram Stoker’s Gothic horror novel Dracula helped turn the region from “a perfectly real Romanian region, into a mythical realm.” However, it points to “its pastoral, old-Europe feel” - the reason it should be known for.

Among the region’s highlights mentioned are the cosmopolitan city of Cluj-Napoca, the “wildflower meadows, storybook castles, and cobbled-lane villages.”

It also mentions the option of a farm holiday, where families can get the chance of a digital detox, try a horse-drawn cart ride, hike in the Carpathian Mountains, or help with various farm chores.

The full National Geographic list is available here.

