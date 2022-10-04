Culture

 

 

Name-based discounts at Bucharest's Antipa museum, Art Safari this week

04 October 2022
Art exhibition event Art Safari and the Antipa Museum in Bucharest have special discounts this week, offering free entries to visitors with animal names (Antipa) or the family name Popescu (Art Safari).

Tuesday, October 4, is World Animal Day, and Bucharest’s “Grigore Antipa” Natural History Museum decided to celebrate by providing those bearing the name of an animal with free entry. Visitors have to present an ID as proof to visit the museum free of charge. Once inside, they can enjoy an imaginary trip around the world along with their favorite animals.

Celebrated since the 1930s, World Animal Day aims to raise the status of animals in the world in order to improve welfare standards.

Meanwhile, Art Safari will run a similar promotion on October 5. In honor of Romanian traveler-painter Ștefan Popescu, whose work is featured in an exhibition currently on display within the event, Art Safari will offer tickets at half price to those with the name Popescu.

The promotion may have a wide audience. Popescu is the second most common family name in Romania, flanked by Popa in the first place, and Pop in third.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antipa Museum on Facebook)

