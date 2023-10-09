The Musical Man: Interactive exhibition of instruments and sounds reaches four Romanian cities

The Musical Man, an interactive exhibition of musical instruments and sounds from over 15 countries, opened in Târgu Jiu on October 5 and will reach three other Romanian cities in the coming weeks.

The exhibition awaits visitors in shopping malls in October and November. It is open in Shopping Center Târgu Jiu until October 16, Shopping City Timișoara from October 19 to 29, Shopping City Suceava between November 2 and 15, and ERA Oradea from November 19 to 30. Access is free of charge.

Imagined as a journey around the world, the exhibition offers visitors the chance to discover “what life sounds like on the seven continents,” the organizers said.

Authentic musical instruments are presented alongside dozens of costumes and traditional objects from partner countries, complemented by informative panels and props, recreating “the lively and colorful atmosphere of the African savannas, the community spirit of Native American tribes, the energy of traditional ceremonies in the Muslim world, and the spirituality of Buddhist rituals in Asian temples.”

In addition to the exhibition, the organizers have also prepared a series of games for the youngest musicians. They can create their own music while learning how to make musical instruments from various unconventional materials, many of them household items. Also, there are digital tablets with musical games and a world map reimagined according to sounds.

“We wanted The Musical Man to be a travel experience in itself for the thousands of people who will visit us in the coming months,” said Andreea Dănescu-Raicu, president of the ESCU Association.

The exhibition is a side project of the World Experience festival, previously known as the Embassies Festival.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)