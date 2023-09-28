Romania's ambassador to US expects lifting of entry-visa requirements in December 2025

Romania's ambassador to the United States, Dan-Andrei Muraru, speaking to Digi24, announced that there are only two years left until Romanian citizens will be able to enter the American territory without visas.

The official announcement of Romania's admission to the Visa Waiver program is expected in January 2024, and from December 2025, Romanians will be able to travel to the US without a visa, he said.

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States without a visa for up to 90 days.

In order to enter the VWP, countries are required to have a visa refusal rate of less than 3%. Romania's rate was just above 10% in 2021.

