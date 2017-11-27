Romanian director Cristian Mungiu is looking to launch in Romania a VoD platform with films that were part of the previous editions of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, Filmneweurope.com reported.

The festival was initiated in 2010 by the Romanian director with the support of Thierry Frémaux, the general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival. The festival presents films that received awards at high-profile international film festivals. It also brings well-known directors and other film industry representatives to Romania. It expanded from screenings in Bucharest only to holding editions in seven other cities in the country.

The organizers of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest also launched this year the American Independent Film Festival, which had as guests actors Ethan Hawke, Joaquin Phoenix and J.C. Reilly.

To back the long-term plan of a VoD platform, the director applied for support from the Creative Europe MEDIA Program, Filmneweurope.com reported.

Mungiu won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 with 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. Another one of his movies, Beyond the Hills, won the Best Screenplay award at Cannes in 2012, and the Best Actress award, shared by the two leading actresses in the film. Last year, Cristian Mungiu also won the Best Director award at Cannes, sharing it with Olivier Assayas.

