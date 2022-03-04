German software company takes over 35 software engineers from Cluj-based IT firm

The software solutions company .msg Romania, part of the German concern .msg Group, has finalized the process of taking over the Evolving Systems Romania team.

A number of 35 employees, mostly software engineers and managers with over 10 years of experience in the field, have joined the .msg Romania team, where they will continue to work on major projects for companies in banking, automotive, insurance and telecom.

The takeover of the Evolving Systems Romania team is a premiere for Cluj-Napoca, one of the most dynamic IT markets in Romania.

"The strategy based on enterprise software and the values ​​that guide us were the main arguments that convinced the Evolving team to join us. The specialists found in .msg Romania the same type of experiences and culture they were already familiar with. I am convinced that we will have a lot to learn from each other, which will support the ambitious development we have planned on the local market," said Horea Ratiu, member of the .msg Romania board.

Specializing in the development of digital products, process automation systems and technical consulting, .msg Romania has been operating in Romania since 2008. The company currently has offices in Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Targu Mures.

The company's strategy for the coming years is to develop its skills in the cloud area and expand its portfolio of customers in the local market.

(Photo source: the company)