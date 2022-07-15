MQ-9 Reaper drone crashes near Câmpia Turzii airbase in Romania

An American MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed close to the Câmpia Turzii airbase in Romania on Thursday, July 14. Defense minister Vasile Dîncu told local news channel Digi24 that the incident occurred during a training mission and the crash caused no injuries, as the aircraft fell in an uninhabited area.

“There were no damages, it fell in a field, in an uninhabited area. The Americans are carrying out the initial investigation right now,” the minister said.

According to minister Dîncu, the MQ-9 Reaper drones are used only for training in Romania at the moment, and they are operated by the US.

Stirileprotv.ro said the drone crashed just as it approached landing after completing the mission.

The US has repeatedly sent aircraft and troops to the Câmpia Turzii airbase in Romania over the years for training exercises.

