IT&C jobs most attractive for Romanian high school students, study says

The IT&C field is the most attractive for Romanian high school students when it comes to their future jobs, followed by social media content creation, and marketing, advertising and journalism, according to a recent study conducted by Cult Market Research for ING Hubs Romania. The same research found that most high schoolers see themselves as well prepared for the future labor market.

Roughly 62% of high school students in Romania target jobs in IT and telecommunications, and 61% anticipate an increase in the demand for specialists in these fields.

Creating audio or video content on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, or Twitch takes the second spot in the students’ preferences (29%), followed by marketing, advertising, or journalism (25%).

Regardless of the career they want, high school students are aware that the jobs of the future are a combination of interpersonal and technical skills. Thus, 65% of them believe that communication skills are an essential factor for professional success, 60% think that effective teamwork is also extremely important, and 57% believe that the jobs of the future will require creative thinking and the ability to solve complex problems.

When it comes to academic studies, 86% of young people want to pursue higher education, and their primary criteria for choosing a college or field of study are job prospects and financial gains (71%), the same study said. Roughly 68% of respondents want to continue their studies in the IT field, 30% are attracted by possible training in the field of video or audio content creation, while 26% are considering studying marketing, advertising, or journalism.

The idea of specializing abroad attracts four out of ten high school students, and 40% expressed their desire to return to Romania after completing their studies abroad.

When it comes to having a job, Romanian high schoolers have clear preferences regarding the work hours they would like to have, the study also revealed. The changes brought by the COVID pandemic are also reflected in their perceptions, with 47% of them preferring the hybrid model (from the office and home, alternatively). Meanwhile, 30% want to work four days a week instead of the classic five-day work schedule, and 16% say they prefer to work online. Only 7% of respondents said they would prefer to work offline.

The study was carried out by Cult Market Research for ING Hubs on a sample of 350 young people between the ages of 14 and 18, high school students.

(Photo source: Ammentorp/Dreamstime.com)