Morocco produces more Dacia cars than Romania

14 February 2023
The two car factories operated by the Renault group in Morocco, at Tanger and Casablanca, produced in 2022 more automobiles under the Dacia badge than Dacia’s main factory located in Romania: 350,000 versus 314,000, Economica.net reported.

This is not something new, as the two Morrocan factories also surpassed the factory in Mioveni, Romania, in 2021.

On the other hand, however, the models produced in Romania tend to be more value-added.

Thus, while only the Sandero, Logan and Lodgy models are currently assembled in Morocco, plus until recently the Dokker (which now bears the Renault logo), the Mioveni plant produces the Jogger, including Hybrid, Duster, Sandero Stepway and Logan.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

