HR

More Romanians looking to change jobs, recruitment platform says

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

2023 brought new records to the labor market in terms of candidates' willingness to access new professional opportunities, and the trend is expected to continue this year. Over 12.5 million applications were registered on the bestjobs online recruitment platform last year, 45% more than in 2022.

Moreover, the number of new candidates registered on the platform also exceeded expectations, with almost 700,000 new CVs added to bestjobs in the last year.

"The economic context of 2023 has massively mobilized candidates as they seek better paying opportunities that allow them to live comfortably. The trend will continue in 2024, and companies will be increasingly selective in recruitment, based on the need for specialists and within the limits of available budgets," said Ana Vișian, marketing manager at bestjobs.

Industries such as Engineering, IT&C and Construction continued to face a shortage of specialists last year, forcing companies to find other solutions, either by in-house training of employees or by increasing recruitment budgets. Thus, according to bestjobs specialists, attracting candidates with job-specific skills seems to be a priority for companies in 2024.

On the candidates' side, flexibility in schedule and work has become increasingly important over the past year. Six out of ten employees said in a recent bestjobs survey that this is an essential criterion in choosing a new job.

At the same time, bestjobs specialists note a greater interest on the part of candidates to take on an additional job, part-time or project-based, to supplement their income.

According to the same source, artificial Intelligence is also expected to become an increasingly important tool in the labor market in 2024. bestjobs data shows that the automation of recruitment processes and the creation of intelligent tools will be a valuable support for both employees and employers, facilitating the finding of the necessary staff in a short period, with minimal expenses.

Pay transparency has also become increasingly popular among employers in Romania. If at the end of 2022, roughly 22% of job ads published on bestjobs mentioned the salary or a pay range, in 2023, their percentage neared 40%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

More Romanians looking to change jobs, recruitment platform says

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

2023 brought new records to the labor market in terms of candidates' willingness to access new professional opportunities, and the trend is expected to continue this year. Over 12.5 million applications were registered on the bestjobs online recruitment platform last year, 45% more than in 2022.

Moreover, the number of new candidates registered on the platform also exceeded expectations, with almost 700,000 new CVs added to bestjobs in the last year.

"The economic context of 2023 has massively mobilized candidates as they seek better paying opportunities that allow them to live comfortably. The trend will continue in 2024, and companies will be increasingly selective in recruitment, based on the need for specialists and within the limits of available budgets," said Ana Vișian, marketing manager at bestjobs.

Industries such as Engineering, IT&C and Construction continued to face a shortage of specialists last year, forcing companies to find other solutions, either by in-house training of employees or by increasing recruitment budgets. Thus, according to bestjobs specialists, attracting candidates with job-specific skills seems to be a priority for companies in 2024.

On the candidates' side, flexibility in schedule and work has become increasingly important over the past year. Six out of ten employees said in a recent bestjobs survey that this is an essential criterion in choosing a new job.

At the same time, bestjobs specialists note a greater interest on the part of candidates to take on an additional job, part-time or project-based, to supplement their income.

According to the same source, artificial Intelligence is also expected to become an increasingly important tool in the labor market in 2024. bestjobs data shows that the automation of recruitment processes and the creation of intelligent tools will be a valuable support for both employees and employers, facilitating the finding of the necessary staff in a short period, with minimal expenses.

Pay transparency has also become increasingly popular among employers in Romania. If at the end of 2022, roughly 22% of job ads published on bestjobs mentioned the salary or a pay range, in 2023, their percentage neared 40%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System