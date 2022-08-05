More delayed flights at Bucharest's main airport last week: 35% of total

The number of flights (landings and take-offs) that were delayed for more than 30 minutes at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport in the last week rose by 48 vs the previous week, reaching 816, according to the data of the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB).

The number of delays is generally proportional to the market share of the airlines on the AIHCB, so the most delayed flights were registered by Wizz Air (235 flights), Tarom (136 flights), Blue Air (133 flights) and Ryanair (114), according to a CNAB statement quoted by Economica.net.

In the same week, a number of 23 flights were cancelled.

Given that, between July 28 and August 3, 2,351 flights were operated on AIHCB (2,147 regular and 95 special), the number of flights that experienced delays represents almost 35%.

