Moldovan president Maia Sandu received by Romanian PM and president ahead of EPP congress

Moldovan president Maia Sandu was received by Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday, March 5, with whom she discussed about the support that Romania has given to the Republic of Moldova. Energy and border infrastructure were also on the list of topics discussed in Bucharest.

Maia Sandu's visit comes in the context of the European People's Party Congress, taking place in Bucharest this week. Heads of European governments and institutions, part of the center-right EPP political family, will be present in the Romanian capital.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the development of cross-border infrastructure and the strengthening of energy interconnections, which brings the citizens on both sides of the Prut River closer to each other. Romania's unconditional support helps us to improve the quality of life at home and to move forward decisively on the path to joining the European Union,” said Maia Sandu on social media after the meeting with Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Projects regarding the economic development of Moldova were also discussed. Romania has planned to build four new bridges over the Prut River, connecting it to the Republic of Moldova, according to Profit.ro.

“This meeting is the first in a series of substantial encounters that I will have over the next three days with presidents, prime ministers, and leaders of European institutions, who are currently in Bucharest for the European People's Party Congress. There are just a few months left until the European parliamentary elections in June, and it is essential for democracy to win again in Europe, and for movements that rely solely on nostalgia for the past and offer false solutions for people not to consolidate,” said Klaus Iohannis after the meeting with Maia Sandu.

The president is expected to meet with other leaders during the event. Austrian PM Karl Nehammer will also present for the EPP Congress, during which current European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to be nominated for a new mandate.

Earlier this week, Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner noted that it remains to be seen how Romania handles being integrated into the border-free Schengen area with ports and airports before full accession is discussed, according to ProTV.

