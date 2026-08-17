Justice

Nine Moldovan citizens investigated for stealing paintings worth EUR 9 mln in Italy

17 August 2026

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Nine citizens of the Republic of Moldova are currently under investigation in Italy in connection with the theft of three paintings signed by Paul Cézanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse.

The paintings were stolen on the night of March 22 to 23 from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in Mamiano di Traversetolo, near Parma. 

The paintings are “Tasse et plat de cerises” (“Cup and Saucer with Cherries”), by Paul Cézanne, “Les Poissons” (“The Fish”), by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and “Odalisque sur la terrasse” (“Odalisque on the Terrace”), by Henri Matisse. The total value of the works is estimated at more than EUR 9 million.

The three paintings were found in the possession of one of the suspects during searches ordered by prosecutors in Parma province and neighboring provinces, according to Jurnal.md.

Italian judges decided to detain five of the suspects. According to the international press, the men are believed to be part of an organized crime group suspected of committing several thefts from homes, commercial spaces and other properties. During the searches, law enforcement officers also recovered stolen goods worth tens of thousands of euros.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: enzodebe|Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Nine Moldovan citizens investigated for stealing paintings worth EUR 9 mln in Italy

17 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nine citizens of the Republic of Moldova are currently under investigation in Italy in connection with the theft of three paintings signed by Paul Cézanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse.

The paintings were stolen on the night of March 22 to 23 from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in Mamiano di Traversetolo, near Parma. 

The paintings are “Tasse et plat de cerises” (“Cup and Saucer with Cherries”), by Paul Cézanne, “Les Poissons” (“The Fish”), by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and “Odalisque sur la terrasse” (“Odalisque on the Terrace”), by Henri Matisse. The total value of the works is estimated at more than EUR 9 million.

The three paintings were found in the possession of one of the suspects during searches ordered by prosecutors in Parma province and neighboring provinces, according to Jurnal.md.

Italian judges decided to detain five of the suspects. According to the international press, the men are believed to be part of an organized crime group suspected of committing several thefts from homes, commercial spaces and other properties. During the searches, law enforcement officers also recovered stolen goods worth tens of thousands of euros.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: enzodebe|Dreamstime.com)

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