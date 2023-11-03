Politics

Moldova’s local elections this weekend are a barometer for its European orientation

03 November 2023

Moldovans will vote on November 5 for their mayors and the City Councils -- but their vote will also show whether the window of opportunity for European integration will close or not after the 2025 general elections.

Moldova’s pro-EU authorities took a number of at least ambiguous steps particularly when it comes to justice reform. Still, they took more steps in the right direction of EU integration at a time when this matters a lot in the complex regional context. They enjoy the EU’s full support for preventing a political slippage but need to improve their credibility in front of their own electorate constantly.

President’s party PAS is the only political force in Moldova openly advocating for the country’s EU membership, and failure to get at least a relative majority in the City Councils would deal a twofold blow to its fast-track accession ambitions. Firstly, it would predict weaker than expected support for the pro-EU integration, and secondly, the mayors with reserved options regarding the EU integration would have a negative contribution ahead of the parliamentary elections in 2025.

In this light, President Maia Sandu and fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor spare no effort to support their candidates.

President Sandu accused Russia of buying Moldovan voters -- but only the voters for sale can be bought. The pro-EU authorities’ ambiguous steps in the reform of justice and public administration failed to convince undecided voters over the last year, according to the electoral polls.

The Socialists and Ilan Shor accuse the pro-EU authorities of autocracy.

(Photo source: Sjankauskas/Dreamstime.com)

1

