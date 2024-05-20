Depictions: Photo exhibition by Danielle van Zadelhoff to open at the National Museum of Art in Bucharest

Depictions, an exhibition of photography by Dutch artist Danielle van Zadelhoff, is scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) this month.

The exhibition is meant as a dialogue between contemporary art and the works of the old masters.

Some of the photographs will be showcased in a dialogue with the works of the European masters in the museum’s European Art Gallery in order to highlight “through themed grouping or compositional associations, her ability to create novel artistic images starting from the major European visual landmarks,” the museum explained.

The 27 photographs in the show are “seductive, mysterious, profound compositions” that are familiar to the viewer “through evoking the Caravaggesque chiaroscuro, the carefully directed light of Rembrantesque origin or the innocent glances of young ladies that seem to emerge from the visual atmosphere of J. B. Greuze or J. H. Fragonard.”

Born in Amsterdam in 1963, Danielle van Zadelhoff turned to photography in 2013, when “her emotional load, early education and visual memory refined by classic art merged to create memorable artistic images, with carefully directed scenography, filled with sensibility and emotion,” a presentation of the show reads.

The exhibition is open to the public between May 29 and September 29 at the museum’s Sala de Grafică and the exhibition venues in the European Art Gallery.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

