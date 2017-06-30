Mixed breed dogs and cats can be neutered for free in Bucharest

The owners of mixed breed dogs and cats will be able to have their pets neutered for free, according to a project voted by the Bucharest City Council on Friday, June 30.

The Animal Welfare and Surveillance Authority (ASPA) will cover the costs of the surgeries, reports local News.ro. The neutering surgeries will be carried out by the veterinary clinics in Bucharest that will sign a collaboration agreement with ASPA.

The city councilors from the Save Romania Union party (USR) initiated this project. According to them, the cost of such surgery amounts to about RON 50-70 (EUR 11-15). They estimated that at least 10,000 animals would be neutered under this new program. The total value of services is expected to amount to around RON 700,000 (over EUR 150,000) this year.

The city councilors also adopted on Friday a project on distance adoption of animals. Under this project, those who want to adopt a dog at distance will be able to do so by paying a monthly fee of RON 190 (some EUR 41), an amount that will cover the animal’s care. Adoption at distance means that the person who opts for this possibility assumes the responsibility of keeping dogs in public or private shelters on their own expenditure.

Bucharest City Hall sets up “Animal Police”

Romania to become the 25th country in Europe that bans the use of wild animals in circuses

Irina Marica, [email protected]