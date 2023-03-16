Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu goes on American tour to promote English translation of Solenoid

Romanian writer Mircea Cărtărescu will go on a tour in the US to promote the release in English of his novel Solenoid. The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York, in partnership with Deep Vellum, will organize the tour between April 3 and April 14 in five cities in North America - San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York.

Deep Vellum published the English edition of the novel Solenoid by Mircea Cărtărescu at the end of 2022, in the translation of Sean Cotter. The book rapidly captured the imagination of American critics and public alike, receiving raving reviews and seeing the initial printing sold out shortly after publication.

"A true revelation of the current literary season, Solenoid was named one of the best books of 2022 by New Yorker, Publishers Weekly, The Financial Times, Words Without Borders. At the end of February, the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes announced the finalists for the prizes to be awarded on April 21, […] including Solenoid," ICR New York said in a statement.

Promotional events will cover much of the United States, starting in San Francisco and continuing with Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York. In San Francisco, the launch will take place at City Lights Bookstore, a legendary literary space, one of the birthplaces of the influential Beat movement. Meanwhile, in New York, Mircea Cărtărescu will meet with American readers in one of Manhattan's best-known bookstores, McNally Jackson Books.

The complete program is available on ICR New York's website.

The promotional tour is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute and ICR New York in partnership with Deep Vellum, with the support of City Lights Bookstore, Seattle Public Library, Wild Detectives, UT Dallas, Inprint Publishing, McNally Jackson Books, and the American Romanian Cultural Society Seattle.

(Photo source: ICR New York)