Politics

Romania's new minister of education puts on ice draft Laws of Education

31 October 2022
The new minister of education, Ligia Deca, announced that she agreed with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca to defer by a couple of weeks the vote on the draft laws of education, such as to review the 9,000 amendments and accommodate the recommendations received from the stakeholders.

She confirmed that the drafts would undergo changes after being under public debate.

"As a result of the public debate process, a series of observations, comments, and discussions took place. The final forms will include these comments", explained the minister, according to Agerpres.

If this happens, the drafts will undergo radical revision unlikely to be ready within two weeks.

On the sensitive topic of academic integrity, she admitted that laws should include filters such as those now in place (namely CNATDCU) - proposed for being dismantled under the draft inked by experts under the management of former minister Sorin Campeanu.

In an attempt to rescue his flagship project, "Educated Romania", President Klaus Iohannis appointed his adviser Ligia Deca as the new minister of education on October 3. Deca (40) thus replaced Cimpeanu, who resigned after prolonged protests of the civic society that actually began before his appointment in 2020.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

