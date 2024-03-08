2024 Chicago Titan 100: Romanian United Fund’s Mihai Lehene among award recipients

Mihai Lehene, the founder and president of the Romanian United Fund, is one of the business leaders recognized at this year's Chicago Titan 100 program.

The program spotlights the "area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership and vision." The Titan 100 represents a diversity of sectors, ranging from engineering, architecture & construction, and food & beverage to healthcare, technology, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.

To be eligible for the distinction, nominees had to hold a level title defined as the top executive one for their role in their organization and demonstrate specific, tangible contributions to the growth of their companies, among other criteria.

Collectively the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 325,000 individuals and generate over USD 42 billion dollars in annual revenues, according to a press release from the organizers. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They were also honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 8th, 2024.

"The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Chicago business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Chicago business community," Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO, said.

After ten years of running his own investment firm, Lehene decided to "pivot toward creating a more meaningful legacy" and established the Romanian United Fund in 2019. Now rebranded as Romanian United Foundation, it is a community dedicated to encouraging and financing the development of the Romanian diaspora and its connections with Romania.

The organization raised nearly USD 1 million during the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic, allocating funds to numerous projects that benefited over 900 hospitals. It also allocated nearly USD 3 million to 72 projects spanning education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and community building.

"This incredible recognition is not just for us but for every member of the Romanian United Foundation family: our fantastic staff, dedicated volunteers, founding angels, invaluable collaborators, steadfast partners, and all those who have supported and continue to support our mission. This award is a testament to the passion, hard work, and unwavering commitment of each and every one of you. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve, and we couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished together," RUF - Romanian United Foundation said in a Facebook post announcing the award.

(Photo: Mihai Lehene and the RUF team, courtesy of RUF)

