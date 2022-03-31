Micro forest project kicks off in Timișoara

The western Romania city of Timișoara has begun planting a micro forest this week, in a bid to lower pollution and improve air quality.

The micro forest will be set up on a 1,300 sqm plot of land in the area of the city’s Petru Maior Square. Materials recovered from other constructions sites in the city will be used in setting up the micro forest. As such, the alley crossing the green area is made of wooden sleepers from the city’s old tram rail lines.

“Future summers will be easier for those who live in the area because we are now planting here 2,000 saplings and local, non-invasive species that will contribute significantly to improving the air and reduce dust and pollution,” Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz, who took part in the planting, explained.

The green area under development is also meant to reduce the noise pollution coming from the busy street bordering the land.

The urban micro forest is a concept developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, working on the principle of using species of trees that would occur naturally in an area. Its benefits range from dust retention and carbon capture to noise reduction and thermal comfort.

(Photo: Dominic Fritz Facebook Page)

