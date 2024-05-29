Under 16% of candidates for magistrate posts in Romania pass preliminary test

Less than 16% of the first 234 (of 1,107) candidates who passed the preliminary psychological exam to become magistrates were declared admitted.

A total of 1,107 candidates compete for 75 judge positions and 42 prosecutor positions under the selection procedure organised by the Superior Council of the Magistracy (CSM).

The CSM announced on May 28 that 92.39% of the candidates rejected failed to obtain the minimum average score required for the cognitive component of the test, G4media.ro reported.

According to CSM, the tests are designed based on the population of magistrates in office, as opposed to the general population in previous years, "which is why the percentage of candidates rejected for the psychological test is higher, compared to previous sessions."

The written exam focused on the concrete evaluation of the magistrate's profile, namely the compatibility between the candidate's profile and the psychological criteria necessary to exercise the function of judge and prosecutor.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)