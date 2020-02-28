Local investors plan 1,200-apartment project in northern Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer Metropolitan Developments is preparing a project of 1,200 apartments on a three-hectare plot in the Pipera area (northern Bucharest), close to the city’s biggest office hub (Pipera-Barbu Vacarescu).

The project is currently in the design stage and construction could start at the end of this year.

This will be the 18th residential complex developed by Metropolitan Developments, a group owned by local entrepreneurs Robertino Georgescu şi Dan Drăgulin, which includes Metropolitan Residence.

Metropolitan Pipera will have 1,000-1,200 apartments, with areas between 50 and 150 sqm and premium finishes. A commercial and service area is also planned within this project.

“The Pipera area is becoming more and more attractive for residential projects. The Pipera - Barbu Văcărescu - Aviatiei area has become an investment center that concentrates over 50% of the total projects in the north of Bucharest,” said Victor Vremera, Sales Director, Metropolitan Developments.

In addition to this project, Metropolitan Developments has four major residential complexes under development, in various phases: Metropolitan Viilor, Metropolitan Mihai Bravu, and Crown Towers.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)