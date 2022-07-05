This summer, for the first time, the itinerant open-air cinema “Metropolis Caravan” is coming to Tulcea, bringing with it six of last year’s most prestigiously awarded films, as well as four creative workshops. The “Metropolis Caravan” open-air cinema is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association, a member of the Europa Cinemas network.

According to the organizers, the event aims to offer viewers an alternative to watching mainstream films, wishing to attract the general public to auteur-style cinema. The films will be screened between July 5 and 10, starting at 9:30 pm every evening, in the outdoor cinema space set up in the Civic Square. The workshops will be held on Friday and Saturday by members of Metronom’s film crew.

The Metropolis Open Air Cinema Caravan will open on Tuesday, July 5 with the real-life drama The Big Hit directed by Emmanuel Courcol, which won the European Comedy of the Year Award 2020 at the European Film Awards.

The film tells the true story of Etienne, an often unemployed actor with a charismatic personality, who sets up a theatre workshop at a prison, where he brings together a group of inmates to stage the famous play Waiting for Godot. Rehearsals go well, the troupe's natural humor wins over the audience, and it all seems to be a great success. Until the day they're about to hit the big premiere in Paris.

Wednesday, July 6 features the screening of the drama-thriller A Hero directed by Asghar Farhadi, awarded the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes. The film tells the story of Rahim, a debtor who tries his hardest to pay his debts, but who ends up in prison all the same. During a two-day furlough, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint in exchange for repayment of part of the debt.

On Thursday, July 7, Pedro Almodóvar’s newest film Parallel Mothers will be screened. The film was nominated for an Oscar, Cesar, Goya, BAFTA, and Golden Globe in 2022 and took home the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2021

In the film, Janis, played by Penélope Cruz, and Ana, played by Milena Smit, are two single women who accidentally become pregnant, and meet in the corridor of the hospital where they are about to give birth. Janis is a middle-aged woman. She has no regrets related to the unplanned pregnancy and feels fulfilled. Ana, on the other hand, a mere teenager, is frightened and traumatized. The few words the two women exchange during the hours of waiting in the hospital create a close bond between them that changes their lives forever.

On Friday, July 8, the animated feature Where is Anne Frank Directed by Ari Folman, and nominated for the European Film Awards in 2021 will be screened. The film follows the journey of Anne Frank's imaginary friend Kitty, to whom Anne Frank dedicates her diary. A bullied teenager, Kitty finds herself, in the not too distant future, in young Anne's house in Amsterdam, from where she sets off to look for her, on the presumption that Anne is actually alive somewhere in present-day Europe. As much as she is shocked by the modern world, Kitty is thrilled to learn of Anne's lasting legacy.

Saturday, July 9 features the screening of Alexandru Belc’s Metronom, which was nominated at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The film takes place in Romania, in the autumn of 1972. Ana, a 17-year-old teenager, learns that her boyfriend will be attempting to flee the country for good in a few days, and the couple spends their last days together. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Alexandru Belc and actor Șerban Lazarovici.

The last day of the festival, Sunday, July 10 features Gabriele Muccino’s The Best Years. The film is set in Italy, in 1980, and tells the story of three idealistic teenagers: Paolo, Giulio, and Riccardo. The three are as close as brothers, but time passes, life separates them, and each of them goes their own way. Over the years, the four friends will find and lose each other again and again, each facing their own hopes, disappointments, successes and failures, and above all the passage of time.

Admission to screenings is free and full details can be found on their official website.

