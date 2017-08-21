25 °C
Bucharest
Aug 21, 11:30

EUR 34 mln for metro line extension in Northern Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The project extending the metro line 4 between the Bazilescu park and the Straulesti neighborhood in Northern Bucharest will receive a EUR 34.2 million financing for its second stage.

The money comes from EU’s Cohesion Fund. Corina Cretu, the EU Commissioner for regional policy, approved the financing last week.

The metro line connecting Bazilescu to Straulesti could be operational after March 2018, Cretu said. The money will be used to build 2 kilometers of metro line and two new metro stations, namely Laminorului and Straulesti.

Bucharest metro company to introduce one-trip tickets, annual subscriptions

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list