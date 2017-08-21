EUR 34 mln for metro line extension in Northern Bucharest

The project extending the metro line 4 between the Bazilescu park and the Straulesti neighborhood in Northern Bucharest will receive a EUR 34.2 million financing for its second stage.

The money comes from EU’s Cohesion Fund. Corina Cretu, the EU Commissioner for regional policy, approved the financing last week.

The metro line connecting Bazilescu to Straulesti could be operational after March 2018, Cretu said. The money will be used to build 2 kilometers of metro line and two new metro stations, namely Laminorului and Straulesti.

