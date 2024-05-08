Fintech start-up MetaWealth, which tokenizes real estate properties, announced it partnered with real estate developer One United Properties in a EUR 20mn framework agreement for rental apartments that will give MetaWealth investors access to the residential projects developed by One United.

MetaWealth will list three new assets, to be purchased from One United, on its fintech platform.

The first asset consists of 31 apartments in the exclusive One Lake District residential project, listed on May 7th. With an estimated total investment value of EUR 5.5mn, the investment is estimated by MetaWealth to generate 36% profit in 18 months. MetaWealth intends to hold the apartments for long-term rental.

Active in Bucharest, Marbella, and Dublin, MetaWealth connects developers with retail buyers and investors from all over the world by integrating cutting-edge technology.

Since its launch last March, the investment platform has successfully sold over USD 13 million of tokenized real estate.

