Video

Romanian lender’s advert features footballer Leo Messi

Argentine professional footballer Leo Messi, currently playing with Spanish club Barcelona, features in a video advertising of Romanian lender Banca Transilvania.

The 20-second video spot promotes a Mastercard card issued by Banca Transilvania and shows Messi paying in a store with it.

A previous advert of the lender featured Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently the world’s No. 3 in the WTA ranking.

Banca Transilvania is the largest bank in Romania by assets. In June 2019, it became the largest bank in South East Europe (SEE) with total assets worth nearly EUR 15.9 billion at the end of 2018, according to TOP 100 Commercial Banks in Southeast Europe compiled by SeeNews.

(Photo: Banca Transilvania Facebook Page)

[email protected]