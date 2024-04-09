MEPs complain Romanians still checked on Schengen airports

Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac claimed that the Austrian border Police are still checking Romanian travelers arriving at the Airport in Vienna more than a week after the Air Schengen regime came into force.

"Outrageous, it's simply outrageous. I have now landed in Vienna, and as I got off the plane, I was subjected to an abusive and discriminatory screening process by Karner's police," Tomac said.

While random checks are allowed at all airports, the systematic screening of all Romanian passengers does not fall into this practice, and Romanian MEPs have reported this at other airports as well.

MEP Vlad Gheorghe has previously complained that Romanians are still being controlled upon arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris despite Romania's partial accession to the Schengen area.

"It was not an alternative control, the passengers were not taken randomly, but all of them, just as if we had passed through the border checks," MEP Vlad Gheorghe said, according to Schengenvisainfo.com. According to him, Romanians have also complained of having to undergo security checks when arriving at German and Austrian airports.

Romania entered the Schengen air and maritime space on March 31, 2024.

